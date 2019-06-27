









Load More

Osaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Kansai International Airport of Japan ahead of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit to attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

The theme of the G20 Summit is human-centred future society. Besides, this is Prime Minister Modi’s sixth G20 Summit and will be held in Osaka on June 28 and June 29.

Japan: Members of the Indian community welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives at Swissotel Nankai hotel in Osaka pic.twitter.com/vOEGwk96rk — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Notably, in a departure statement, Modi said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be the highlights of his agenda. The Prime Minister on Wednesday said, “The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today’s fast-changing world.”

The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India’s strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 “when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence”.

On the sidelines, Modi said, he “looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance.

“I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders,” he added.

Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.

(With inputs from PTI)