G20 Summit: Global South Will Be In Focus, Here’s Why

With less than a week left for the event, the theme of this year -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future, has been gaining attention.

The theme of this year’s G20 Summit is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: With less than a week left, India is gearing up for the G20 Leaders’ Summit. World leaders like US President Joe Biden, British PM Rishi Sunak, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese, among others, will be arriving in Delhi to participate in the summit. The theme of this year’s mega summit, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ has already gained a lot of attention, as has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of ‘Global South,’ which he has been promoting ever since India took over the G20 presidency.

Global South

In recent years, the term ‘Global South’has become more important. It basically means countries that are not very rich or still growing, and most of them are in the southern part of the world, away from the rich countries.

In June, Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering at the G20 Development Ministers’ meeting in Varanasi virtually and stated that “Development is a core issue for the Global South”.

He said, “The countries of the Global South were at the receiving end of the Covid pandemic. That was followed by another blow in the form of the fuel, fertiliser and food crises because of geo-political tensions. We must ensure that no one is left behind.”

“It is imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this,” the PM added.

For a long time now, people from the Global South have been speaking up about fairness, chances to grow, having a say in making decisions, free data sharing, and many other issues.

India’s G20 Presidency

In December last year, India took over as the leader of the G20 group, and the former External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India would represent the concerns and interests of the Global South.

“Being the voice of the Global South is PM Modi’s mission and in all the G20 meetings, the declarations have been to push for development of the Global South block,” Jaishankar stated that time.

PM Modi, during an interview with Business Today, stated that, “Developed countries and developing countries will come together for the first time and find solutions to global problems. We have laid the foundation for inclusivity by inviting the African Union.”

Explaining how India is becoming the voice of the Global South, he stressed the importance of a worldwide model based on consensus, particularly one that takes into account the worries of the Global South.

“We can learn from the field of aviation. Be it air traffic control or air security, there are common global rules and regulations governing the sector,” he said.

The North-South Divide

The term “Global South” was coined in 1967 by American scholar Carl Oglesby. He used it to describe how certain countries (referred to as the Global North) have controlled and dominated other countries (known as the Global South) for many centuries.

It’s important to note that “Global South” doesn’t necessarily mean the southern part of the world or the southern hemisphere. Instead, it includes countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Oceania, excluding Australia and New Zealand.

On a contrary, the North includes countries such as United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand and European countries.

The Global South represents the ongoing fight for fairness, equal opportunities, and lasting progress that many countries have been dealing with for many decades.

The division between the Global North and Global South is a result of colonialism and the unequal power dynamics between colonial empires and the countries they colonized.

In recent decades, the Global South has been advocating for an equal voice in discussions. The G20 has become more important in the last ten years because countries from both the Global North and South are now treated as equal members.

