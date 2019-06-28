







New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Osaka in Japan ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted “the importance India attaches to” the grouping.

The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US president, championing his ‘America First’ policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying “tremendously high” duties on US products.

Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!”

This was Modi’s first meeting with Trump after the BJP’s landslide win in the parliamentary election.

After the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting, PM Modi’s Office tweeted, “Committed to a better future. Meeting of JAI (Japan-America-India)Trilateral takes place in Osaka. PM @AbeShinzo welcomes the leaders. @POTUS congratulates Prime Ministers Modi and Abe for their electoral victories. PM Modi highlights the importance India attaches to JAI.”