G20 Summit: Major Security Breach In Joe Biden’s Convoy Comes To Light

The security personnel caught him when he arrived with the passenger at Hotel Taj where the UAE Crown Prince was staying.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday departed for Vietnam. (File)

Major Security Breach In Joe Biden’s Convoy: There was a major lapse in the security of US President Joe Biden during the G20 Summit on Saturday morning. The driver of a car belonging to his convoy was found seating a passenger. The security personnel caught him when he arrived with the passenger at Hotel Taj where the UAE Crown Prince was staying. However, the driver was released after questioning and the car was separated from Biden’s convoy.

What Actually Happened

Subsequent investigations revealed that the breach happened because the driver had chosen to accept another customer’s request before heading to President Biden’s accommodation, ITC Maurya, where President Biden was residing during the G20 Summit. Having some spare time, he agreed to transport another passenger to the Taj Hotel.

A businessman, who happened to be the passenger, was also in the car when security agencies stopped them at the hotel.

Joe Biden Departed For Vietnam After Attending G20 Summit

After attending the G20 Summit in India, US President Joe Biden on Sunday departed for Vietnam. During his visit, he is due to meet Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trọng and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the two nations. US Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam in a statement on September 6 said, “President Joseph R Biden Jr will travel to Hanoi, Vietnam on September 10, 2023. While in Hanoi, President Biden will meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other key leaders to discuss ways to further deepen cooperation between the United States and Vietnam.”

