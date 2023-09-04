Home

‘Boys & Girls, Relax’: No Lockdown During G20 Summit, Says Delhi Police

Delhi Police took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and made the announcement by using an image from the popular South Indian movie - Don No.1.

No Lockdown During G20 Summit. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Good news for all Delhiites, as there will be no lockdown in the national capital during the G20 summit. Announcing this news, the Delhi Police stated on Sunday that there will be no lockdown during the summit, which is scheduled for September 9 and 10. This decision comes in response to rumours suggesting a potential lockdown in the national capital due to security concerns.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Police shared a funny meme using an image from the prominent South Indian movie – Don No.1.

“Dear Delhiites, Don’t panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic’s Virtual Help Desk,” Delhi Police tweeted.

Dear Delhiites, Don’t panic at all! There is no lockdown. Just keep yourself updated with traffic information available on @dtpftraffic’s Virtual Help Desk: https://t.co/YfjQJYjzU0 or download @Mappls from https://t.co/xuYe7gNslA.#G20Summit pic.twitter.com/1FoOFelK3f — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 3, 2023

The Delhi Traffic Police have set up a dedicated helpdesk to provide real-time traffic updates in the national capital during the summit.

On a related note, Delhi Police conducted full dress rehearsals for the G20 Summit on Saturday, escorting motorcades from various parts of the national capital to the New Delhi district.

The rehearsal timings were scheduled from 8:30 am to 12 pm, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. Commuters were advised to utilize metro services during these times as traffic disruptions were anticipated.

Meanwhile, Delhi which is all decked-up is all set to welcome the G20 members with open arms.

Delhi Is Getting Ready For The Grand Event:

Delhi’s streets have been adorned with a profusion of floral pots and greenery, totalling almost 6.75 lakh units, while the designated venues have been enhanced in preparation for the arrival of high-profile delegations. Prominent locations that have undergone a botanical transformation include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Dhaula Kuan-IGI Airport Road, Palam Technical Area, India Gate C-Hexagon, Mandi House, Akbar Road roundabout, Delhi Gate, Rajghat, and the ITPO.

The Delhi government’s forest department and the Delhi Parks and Garden Society have contributed 3.75 lakh plants, with an additional 50,000 provided by the Public Works Department (PWD), one lakh by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), one lakh by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and 50,000 pots by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Officials have also announced plans to introduce more potted flowering plants in the first week of September to ensure that the plants are in full bloom during the G20 Summit.

India’s G20 Presidency

In December last year, India took over as the leader of the G20 group, and the former External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that India would represent the concerns and interests of the Global South.

“Being the voice of the Global South is PM Modi’s mission and in all the G20 meetings, the declarations have been to push for the development of the Global South block,” Jaishankar stated at that time.

PM Modi, during an interview with Business Today, stated that “Developed countries and developing countries will come together for the first time and find solutions to global problems. We have laid the foundation for inclusivity by inviting the African Union.”

Explaining how India is becoming the voice of the Global South, he stressed the importance of a worldwide model based on consensus, particularly one that takes into account the worries of the Global South.

“We can learn from the field of aviation. Be it air traffic control or air security, there are common global rules and regulations governing the sector,” he said.

