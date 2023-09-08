G20 Summit: Over 200 Trains To And From Delhi Cancelled Including 21 On Delhi-Punjab Route; Check List

The cancelled trains include about 21 trains running between Delhi and Punjab. Apart from this, trains such as Okha Dehradun Express have been diverted via Delhi Jn. on September 8.

G20 Summit 2023: Over 200 Trains To And From Delhi Cancelled Including 21 On Delhi-Punjab Route; Check List

New Delhi: The Northern Railway has cancelled or rescheduled several trains in view of the G20 Summit in Delhi. According to the the railways, services of more than 200 trains will be impacted due to the G20 Summit held on September 9-10 in the national capital. The cancelled trains include about 21 trains running between Delhi and Punjab. Apart from this, trains such as Okha Dehradun Express have been diverted via Delhi Jn. on September 8. Similarly, the Amritsar – Saharsa Garib Rath Express has been diverted via Delhi on Sep 9 and 10.

Trending Now

The decision, according to the Indian Railways, was taken to ensure smooth movement of foreign guests coming to attend the conference. It also said that the passengers who have booked their tickets for these trains will get a full refund. “Passengers are advised to plan their journey after checking train status on passenger’s helpline No. 139…” the Northern Railway says.

You may like to read

Trains Cancelled Due To G20 Summit

Train number 12280 Taj Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 22479 Sarbat Da Bhala Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14737 Bhiwani -Tilak Bridge Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14727 Sri Ganganagar -Tilak Bridge Express canceled on 08.09.2023 and 09.09.2023

Train number 14030 Meerut Cantt-Sri Ganganagar Spl canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14086 Sirsa Express canceled on 09.09.2023,10.09.2023 and 11.09.2023

Train number 14315 Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14323 Rohtak Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14682 Jalandhar City-New Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 12459 Amritsar-New Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 12460 Amritsar -New Delhi Express canceled 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14324 New Delhi Intercity Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14316 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023, 11.09.2023

Train number 14085 Sirsa Express canceled on 08.09.2023, 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14728 Tilak Bridge-Sri Ganganagar Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14738 Tilak Bridge- Bhiwani Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 12279 Taj Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 22480 Sarbat Da Bhalaa Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 22429 Delhi-Pathankot Express canceled on 10.09.2023

Train number 20411 Delhi-Saharanpur Suf Express canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14305 Delhi – Haridwar Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023 and 10.09.2023

Train number 14522 Ambala-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 14732 Kisan Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 14508 Fazilka-Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 14507 Delhi-Bathinda Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023 Train number

14521 Delhi-Ambala Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 12481 Intercity Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023 Train number 12482

Train number 14731 Kisan Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 14304 Haridwar-Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 14332 Kalka- Delhi Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 14029 Sri Ganganagar-Delhi Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express Special canceled on 09.09.2023, 10.09.2023

Train number 22430 Pathankot-Delhi Superfast canceled on 10.09.2023

Train number 14023 Delhi-Kurukshetra Express canceled on 09.09.2023

Train number 20412 Saharanpur-Delhi Superfast Express canceled on 09.09.2023, 38. Train number 14151 Kanpur Central-Anand Vihar Terminal Express canceled on 10.09.2023

Train number 14152 Anand Vihar Terminal -Kanpur Central Express canceled on 10.09.2023

Train number 14024 Kurukshetra-Delhi Express canceled on 10.09.2023

Trains Cancelled On September 9 and 10 Between Delhi And Punjab

Train No. 14682 Jalandhar City-New Delhi Express

Train No. 12459-12460 New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi Express

Train No. 14681-14682 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Express-New Delhi

Train No. 22429-22430 Delhi-Pathankot

Train No. 14522 Ambala-Delhi Express Special

Train No. 14508 Fazilka-Delhi Express

Train No. 14507 Delhi-Bathinda Express

Train No. 14521 Delhi-Ambala Express

Train No. 12481-12482 Sriganganagar-Delhi-Sriganganagar Express

Train No. 14332 Kalka-Delhi Express

Train No. 14029 Sriganganagar-Delhi Express

Train No. 14331 Delhi-Kalka Express

Keeping in view the security and other important arrangement for prestigious #G20Summit 2023 in Delhi Area, Railways have made ‘Train Handling Plan’ as under. The Passengers are requested to plan their journey on the dates shown accordingly :- pic.twitter.com/UuGdA7MbwB — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) September 2, 2023

Full List of Cancelled Trains September 8, 2023

18103 Tatanagar-Amritsar Express will remain cancelled o­n 18.09.2023, 20.09.2023, 25.09.2023 27.09.2023, 02.10.2023, 04.10.2023, 09.10.2023 and 11.10.2023.

18104 Amritsar-Tatanagar Express will remain cancelled o­n 20.09.2023, 22.09.2023, 27.09.2023 29.09.2023, 04.10.2023, 06.10.2023 11.10.2023 and 13.10.2023.

18311 Sambalpur-Banaras Express will remain cancelled o­n 20.09.2023, 24.09.2023, 27.09.2023, 01.10.2023, 04.10.2023, 08.10.2023 and 11.10.2023.

18312 Banaras-Sambalpur Express will remain cancelled o­n 21.09.2023, 25.09.2023, 28.09.2023, 02.10.2023, 05.10.2023, 09.10.2023, and 12.10.2023.

18611 Ranchi-Banaras Express will remain cancelled o­n 19.09.2023, 21.09.2023, 22.09.2023, 23.09.2023, 25.09.2023, 26.09.2023, 28.09.2023, 29.09.2023, 30.09.2023, 02.10.2023, 03.10.2023, 05.10.2023, 06.10.2023, 07.10.2023, 09.10.2023, 10.10.2023, 12.10.2023, 13.10.2023 and 14.10.2023.

18612 Banaras-Ranchi Express will remain cancelled o­n 20.09.2023, 22.09.2023, 23.09.2023, 24.09.2023, 26.09.2023, 27.09.2023, 29.09.2023, 30.09.2023, 01.10.2023, 03.10.2023,04.10.2023, 06.10.2023, 07.10.2023, 08.10.2023, 10.10.2023, 11.10.2023, 13.10.2023, 14.10.2023 and 15.10.2023.

15021 Shalimar-Gorakhpur Express will remain cancelled o­n 12.09.2023, 19.09.2023, 26.09.2023, 03.10.2023, and 10.10.2023.

15022 Gorakhpur-Shalimar Express will remain cancelled o­n 11.09.2023, 18.09.2023, 25.09.2023, 02.10.2023 and 09.10.2023.

08587 Banaras-Visakhapatnam Special will remain cancelled o­n 21.09.2023, 28.09.2023, 05.10.2023 and 12.10.2023.

08588 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Special will remain cancelled o­n 20.09.2023, 27.09.2023, 04.10.2023 and 11.10.2023.

12360 Patna – Kolkata Garib Rath Express will be suitably controlled for 30 minutes enroute o­n 02.09.2023 & 09.09.2023.

13148 Bamanhat – Sealdah Uttarbanga Express will be suitably controlled for 60 minutes enroute o­n 09.09.2023.

12326 Nangal Dam – Kolkata Gurumukhi Express will be suitably controlled for 30 minutes enroute o­n 03.09.2023 & 10.09.2023.

22512 Kamakhya – Lokmanya Tilak Karmabhumi Express will be suitably controlled for 60 minutes enroute o­n 10.09.203.

Train No.13027 Howrah – Azimganj Kaviguru Express (journey commencing o­n 07.09.2023) &13028 Azimganj – Howrah Kaviguru Express (journey commencing o­n 08.09.2023) will remain cancelled.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES