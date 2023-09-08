G20 Summit: Over 160 Domestic Flights Cancelled At Delhi’s IGI Airport Till Sept 10, Details Here

Delhi Airport said it received requests from various airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights during the three days for G20 Summit 2023.

Delhi airport said the cancelled flights account to only 6% of the normal domestic operations at the airport.

New Delhi: Delhi airport authorities said at least 160 domestic flights to and from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled between September 8 and 10 because of the traffic restrictions in the national capital for G20 Summit 2023. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) which operates IGI Airport in a statement said that it received requests from various airlines for cancellation of 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights during the three days in this connection.

Trending Now

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The airport, however, said that the cancellation is not due to paucity of parking space for aircraft and there will be no impact on international flights.

You may like to read

“We take immense pride in India’s role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flight has no linkage to parking of aircraft. We have already provided the required parking. Decision on cancellations of flights have been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to G20 summit. While we recognise that approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, we are committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience caused to passengers,” the airport said in a statement.

The DIAL added that the cancelled flights account to only 6% of the normal domestic operations at the airport.

Officials at the airport told HT in view of the traffic restrictions across Delhi-NCR during the Summit, it is likely that people will face inconvenience in reaching to and from the airport to their destination.

Moreover, the officials also advised travellers to check flight availability and the status of their flights during the Summit days before planning any travel.

Issuing traffic restrictions, Delhi Police said travelling by road to the Delhi Airport will be affected from September 8 to 10 in view of the G20 summit and urged the residents to use the Delhi metro’s Airport Line for smooth and hustle-free movement.

Delhi Police also added that in case people travelling to the airport choose to travel by road instead of the metro, they are advised to make travel plans with sufficient time in hand.

As part of the security arrangements for G20 Summit, Delhi Police has deployed tourist police vehicles at 21 locations in the city, which include Railway Stations, Airport Terminals, ISBT, Samadhis, popular markets and monuments like Red Fort, Akshardham, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Humayun Tomb, etc.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES