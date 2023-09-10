Home

G20 Summit Day 2: Here’s The Schedule For The Final Day Of The International Meet In Delhi

G20 Summit Day 2 is about to begin in a few hours. After a historically successful first day, take a look at the G20 Summit Day 2 Schedule that the world leaders, Heads of State and delegates will follow before departing from New Delhi..

PM Modi at G20 Summit 2023 (Photo_ANI)

New Delhi: G20 Summit 2023 has been the topic of discussion all around the world as world leaders and Heads of State have gathered in New Delhi, India for the international meet under India G20 Presidency. The first day of the summit, September 9, was extremely successful and also historic as the member nations reached consensus over many issues. The international meet yesterday started with PM Modi welcoming the dignitaries personally and concluded with a lavish dinner at the G20 Venue Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan which was hosted by the ‘President of Bharat’, Droupadi Murmu. After the conclusion of the first day, the delegates will now meet today for the second and final day of the summit. Take a look at the G20 Summit 2023 Day 2- September 10 Schedule that will be followed today..

G20 Summit 2023 Day 2: September 10, 2023 Full Schedule

The second day of the G20 Summit will begin for all the leaders and heads of delegations from 8:15 AM. Check the full schedule below-

8:15 AM – 9:00 AM: All world leaders and Heads of delegations will arrive at Raj Ghat in individual motorcades and will then sign the Peace Wall inside the Leaders’ Lounge at Rajghat.

9:00 AM – 9:40 AM: Wreaths will be laid at the ‘Samadhi’ of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, followed by a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs. After this, the leads will move to the Leaders’ Lounge and will then depart in their individual motorcades, for Bharat Mandapam.

9:40 AM – 10:15 AM: Leaders and heads of delegations will begin arriving at the G20 Summit 2023 Venue Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

10:15 AM – 10:28 PM: A tree plantation drive will be held at the South Plaza, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in which all world leaders will participate.

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: The third session, ‘One Future’ will be held at the Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam, This will be followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration in the end. The G20 Summit 2023 will conclude here.

G20 Summit 2023 Day 1 Highlights

The first day of the G20 Summit yesterday, as mentioned earlier, was extremely historic as several positive developments were seen; member nations had reached a consensus on many issues including Permanent G20 Membership to African Union, Economic Connectivity Corridor between India, Middle East and Europe, Ukraine Conflict, Adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and launch of a Global Biofuel Alliance. The day concluded with a lavish Presidential Dinner at Bharat Mandapam.

