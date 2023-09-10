Home

G20 Summit: Telangana Artist Weaves World Leaders, Indian Emblem On Fabric

Prime Minister Modi commended the Telangana Government for providing opportunities to weavers and artisans, enabling them to pursue their crafts and livelihoods.

G20 Summit: Telangana Artist Weaves World Leaders, Indian Emblem On Fabric. | Photo: Twitter

Telangana: Artist Hari Prasad, hailing from Rajanna Sircilla in Telangana, has exhibited his intricate craftsmanship by weaving the likenesses of G20 leaders from various countries onto a piece of fabric. This fabric, measuring approximately 2 meters in length, proudly displays both the Indian Emblem and the Group of 20 logo. Among the artistic elements, PM Modi’s image and the word ‘Namaste’ are intricately woven in Hindi font. Hari Prasad has expressed his aspiration to present his remarkable artwork to the Prime Minister.

Last year, when India held the presidency of the Group of 20, Prasad demonstrated his talent by weaving the G20 logo onto a piece of fabric. This work garnered recognition from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his radio show episodes, ‘Mann ki Baat.’

The two-meter-long cloth, crafted by Hari Prasad, required over a week to complete.

G20 Summit Day 2 Schedule:

After a historically successful first day, take a look at the G20 Summit Day 2 Schedule that the world leaders, Heads of State and delegates will follow before departing from New Delhi..

8:15 AM – 9:00 AM: All world leaders and Heads of delegations will arrive at Raj Ghat in individual motorcades and will then sign the Peace Wall inside the Leaders’ Lounge at Rajghat.

9:00 AM – 9:40 AM: Wreaths will be laid at the ‘Samadhi’ of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, followed by a live performance of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs. After this, the leads will move to the Leaders’ Lounge and will then depart in their individual motorcades, for Bharat Mandapam.

9:40 AM – 10:15 AM: Leaders and heads of delegations will begin arriving at the G20 Summit 2023 Venue Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

10:15 AM – 10:28 PM: A tree plantation drive will be held at the South Plaza, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi in which all world leaders will participate.

10:30 AM – 12:30 PM: The third session, ‘One Future’ will be held at the Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam, This will be followed by the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration in the end. The G20 Summit 2023 will conclude here.

G20 Summit 2023 Day 1 Highlights

The first day of the G20 Summit was extremely historic as several positive developments were seen; member nations had reached a consensus on many issues including Permanent G20 Membership to African Union, Economic Connectivity Corridor between India, Middle East and Europe, Ukraine Conflict, Adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration and launch of a Global Biofuel Alliance. The day concluded with a lavish Presidential Dinner at Bharat Mandapam.

