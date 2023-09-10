G20 Summit: World Leaders Attend Gala Dinner In Style; A Look At Who Wore What

Home

Global leaders and politicians arrived in style at the G20 Gala Dinner at Bharat Mandapam, hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

New Delhi: After the successful first day of the G20 summit, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a G20 Gala Dinner at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday evening, attended by all global leaders. All G20 attendees arrived in style at the venue. Showcasing India’s rich culture, President Murmu wore a traditional beige saree with a contrasting turquoise border, adorned with colourful and vibrant floral patterns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also changed his attire for the grand dinner, switching from a black bandhgala jacket to a V-neck striped jacket.

Here’s A Glimpse Of What Global Leaders Wore At The G20 Dinner:

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty arrived at Bharat Mandapam in style. Rishi Sunak opted for a crisp black suit with a maroon tie, while Akshata showcased her penchant for a blend of traditional and modern appeal, wearing a multi-hued dress with ethnic motifs.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina exuded ethnic charm in a graceful lilac saree paired with a pearl necklace.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and his wife Kobita Jugnauth attended the grand dinner in traditional outfits. Kumar Jugnauth wore a black bandhgala-inspired ensemble, while his wife exuded elegance in a saree with a dazzling blouse.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida donned a black suit with a royal blue tie, while his wife Yuko Kishida chose to wear a saree to the gala. Her saree was adorned with golden details and complemented by a pink satin blouse.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wore a grey suit at the gala dinner, while his partner Jodie Haydon chose a blue dress with turtleneck detailing for the grand event.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, also made a stylish entrance. President Joko Widodo was dressed in a navy blue suit, while Mrs. Joko Widodo opted for a traditional white attire.

South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol wore a black suit with a golden tie.

French President Emmanuel Macron looked dapper in his sharp black suit.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrived at the gala dinner in style, wearing a black kurta set with a mauve stole.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended the gala dinner with her husband Heiko von der Leyen, and she wore a light-hued dress.

During the G20 Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, a group of 50-60 artists performed traditional Indian music. The attendees were treated to a three-course meal, with the menu featuring various dishes based on millet.

