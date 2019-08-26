New Delhi: ‘All issues between India and Pakistan are bilateral in nature’, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in France. Notably, both the leaders held a bilateral meeting today on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Biarritz.

Addressing the press conference jointly with President Trump post their meeeting, PM Modi clearly stated,”India and Pakistan were together before 1947 and I’m confident that we can discuss our problems and solve them, together.” (Also Read: PM Modi Speaks Very Good English, Just Doesn’t Want to Talk: Trump at G7 Summit | Watch)

He added, “All issues between India & Pakistan are bilateral in nature, that is why we don’t bother any other country regarding them.”

Agreeing with PM Modi’s stand, Trump said,”We spoke last night about Kashmir, Prime Minister really feels he has it under control. They speak with Pakistan and I’m sure that they will be able to do something that will be very good.”

Besides Kashmir, the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues including trade and others. “We are talking about trade, we’re talking about military and many different things. We had some great discussions, we were together last night for dinner and I learned a lot about India,” said Trump.

Meanwhile PM Modi said that US-India will continue to work together in every field. “Whenever we got an opportunity, we (Modi and Trump) have met. 700 million voters gave their verdict. He telephoned to congratulate me. Both US and India are democratic nations that will work together. In many areas, we welcome the suggestions given by US. There is a lot of investment by Indians in US. The respect Indian community has been given in US, we are grateful for that,” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi reached Biarritz on Sunday evening from Bahrain on a personal invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. Upin his arrival, he had his first bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson.

Terming it as a ‘good meeting, External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said,”Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties going forward, in trade and investment, defence and security, science and technology and education sectors,” Kumar added.