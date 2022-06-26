New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Munich in Germany to attend the G7 summit. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Germany, will attend the G7 summit in Munich where he will hold meetings with G7 and partner countries and also hold discussions on issues ranging from environment, energy, to counter-terrorism. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi landed in Munich to a warm welcome by Bavarian band.Also Read - Presidential Polls 2022: Yashwant Sinha Dials PM Modi, Rajnath Singh For Support

Dressed in a traditional Bavaraian attire, the band members played melodious tunes in unison to welcome PM Modi. PM Modi was also greeted by Indian diaspora in Munich.

#WATCH | A Bavarian band welcomes PM Narendra Modi on his arrival in Munich, Germany Besides participating in the G7 Summit discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality, PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit. pic.twitter.com/xXf01mwNgx — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

PM Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. After the G7 event, PM Modi will also address a community programme in Munich, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Twitter. “During the sessions of the Summit, I will be exchanging views with the G7 counties, G7 partner countries and guest International Organisations on topical issues such as environment, energy, climate, food security, health, counter-terrorism, gender equality and democracy,” PM Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit.

Germany, as the chair of the G7 group, is hosting the two-day G7 summit on June 26 and June 27.

At the invitation of @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz, PM @narendramodi arrives in Germany for the G7 Summit. Besides participating in @G7 discussions on climate, energy, food security, health, gender equality and more, PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/r5yAHeFQfY — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 26, 2022

The G7 leaders are also aiming to focus on the Ukraine crisis that has triggered geopolitical turmoil besides fuelling a global food and energy crisis.

France, Italy, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Germany and the United States are the members of the G7 summit. Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

(With agency inputs)