  Gadar 2: Sunny Deol And Team To Host Special Screening For President Murmu On Sunday

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol And Team To Host Special Screening For President Murmu On Sunday

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer 'Gadar 2' has been garnering a lot of attention ahead of its release. The film which is a sequel to the 2001 hit 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' is set to organise a special screening of the film for the honorable President Of India Droupadi Murm

Published: August 11, 2023 2:31 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

New Delhi: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has been garnering a lot of attention ahead of its release. The film which is a sequel to the 2001 hit ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ is set to organise a special screening of the film for the honorable President Of India Droupadi Murmu, according to various reports.

‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ is a period action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha the film stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat.


