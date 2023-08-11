Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Gadar 2: Sunny Deol And Team To Host Special Screening For President Murmu On Sunday
New Delhi: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has been garnering a lot of attention ahead of its release. The film which is a sequel to the 2001 hit ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ is set to organise a special screening of the film for the honorable President Of India Droupadi Murmu, according to various reports.
‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ is a period action drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma. Apart from Sunny and Ameesha the film stars Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat.
