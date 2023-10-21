Gaganyaan Mission: All You Need to Know About ISRO’s TV-D1 Flight Test

Gaganyaan is India's ambitious initiative to send astronauts into space, marking a significant milestone in the nation's space exploration endeavors.

Gaganyaan Mission: After achieving historic success with the Chandrayaan-3 mission and launching the country’s first space-based observatory called Aditya-L1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now poised to advance further in its space exploration odyssey with the Gaganyaan mission. Gaganyaan is India’s ambitious initiative to send astronauts into space, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s space exploration endeavors. Earlier today, ISRO which rescheduled the launch of its maiden Test Vehicle for the Gaganyaan human space flight mission by 30 minutes from the spaceport, now has officially put the launch on hold.

Trending Now

The test vehicle mission is aimed at studying the safety of the crew module and crew escape system in bringing Indian astronauts back to Earth in the eventual Gaganyaan mission. The Gaganyaan mission aims to send humans into space on a Low Earth Orbit of 400km for a three-day mission and bring them safely back to earth in 2025. The test vehicle mission with this crew module is a significant milestone for the overall Gaganyaan programme.

You may like to read

The project is accomplished through an optimal strategy by considering inhouse expertise, experience of Indian industry, intellectual capabilities of Indian academia & research institutions along with cutting edge technologies available with international agencies. The pre-requisites for the Gaganyaan mission include the development of many critical technologies including human-rated launch vehicle for carrying the crew safely to space, a Life Support System to provide an earth-like environment to the crew in space, crew emergency escape provision and evolving crew management aspects for training, recovery and rehabilitation of crew.

Gaganyaan TV-D1 Mission Objectives:

Flight demonstration and evaluation of Test Vehicle sub systems.

Flight demonstration and evaluation of Crew Escape System including various separation systems.

Crew Module characteristics & deceleration systems demonstration at higher altitude & its recovery.

Gaganyaan TV-D1 Mission Specification

Specifications Structure Single walled unpressurised aluminium structure Simulated thermal protection system using cork Dimensions Ø3.1 m x 2.97 m Mass 4520 kg Avionics Launch Vehicle heritage with dual redundancy Navigation Mini Advanced INS augmented by NavIC/ GPS Deceleration system Total of 10 parachutes with pyro systems. Parachute deployment Initiation at 17 km altitude Separation Systems CM / SM separation

CM / CES separation

Apex cover separation

CES – CMF separation Touch down velocity 8.5 m/s (Nominal) Floatation system Buoyancy augmentation system using PUF blocks Recovery aids Sea markers and location transmitter

Human rated LVM3 – HLVM3

LVM3 rocket – As per the ISRO’s website, the well proven and reliable heavy lift launcher of ISRO, is identified as the launch vehicle for the Gaganyaan mission. It consists of the solid stage, liquid stage, and cryogenic stage. All systems in the LVM3 launch vehicle are re-configured to meet human rating requirements and christened Human Rated LVM3. HLVM3 will be capable of launching the Orbital Module to an intended Low Earth Orbit of 400 km.

What is Orbital Module (OM)?

Orbital Module (OM) that will be Orbiting Earth comprises of Crew Module (CM) and Service Module (SM). OM is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics systems with adequate redundancy considering human safety.

Gaganyaan Mission Launch – Recent Development.

ISRO on Saturday aborted the launch of the first uncrewed test flight (TV-D1 Flight Test) in the Gaganyaan Mission. “Gaganyaan’s First Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) launch has been placed on hold. The next schedule will be announced soon,” ISRO chief S Somnath said. “The lift-off attempt could not happen today…engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course; we need to find out what went wrong. The vehicle is safe, we need to look at what happened…we will come back soon…the computer which is doing function has withheld the launch…we will correct it and schedule launch soon.” the ISRO chief said in a brief interaction with the media.