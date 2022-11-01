Himachal Assembly Election 2022, Gagret Constituency: Ranking amongst one of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh, Gagret falls under Una district of the state. As Himachal is going in for elections on November 12, there is a lot political buzz going in this scenic state. In 2017 elections, the Gagret seat was won by Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Rajesh Thakur. He had defeated Congress’ candidate Rakesh Kalia with a margin of 9320 votes.Also Read - Chintpurni Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Be Able To Retain This High-Profile Seat?

CANDIDATES FOR GAGRET ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY

This time in the BJP led state, candidates from Congress and AAP have joined the political race to power along with BJP.

Rajesh Thakur – Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chaitanya Sharma – Congress Manohar Dadwal – Aam Admi Party (AAP)

HIMACHAL PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTION DATES

Date of Polling – November 12

Date of counting – December 8

GAGRET 2017 ELECTION- BRIEF RECAP

In 2017 elections, BJP’s Rajesh Thakur won 33977 votes while the runner up was INC’s Rakesh Kalia who mustered 24657 votes.

This year, Himachal will go in single phase voting for all 68 seats on November 12. In a conference the Chief Election Commissioner announced that for voters there will be a KYC facility – Know Your Candidates Candidates: Criminal records to be made accessible to enable voters to make an informed choice.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.