Leak in GAIL Pipeline Causes Explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout, 3 People Injured
3 people seriously injured after a GAIL pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses causing an explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout 7th sector, BWSSB was digging the road when the pipe broke.
Bengaluru: At least there people were seriously injured after a GAIL pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses causing an explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout 7th sector. According to the reports, BWSSB was digging the road when the pipe broke.
The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalized.
