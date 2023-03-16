Home

News

India

Leak in GAIL Pipeline Causes Explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout, 3 People Injured

Leak in GAIL Pipeline Causes Explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout, 3 People Injured

3 people seriously injured after a GAIL pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses causing an explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout 7th sector, BWSSB was digging the road when the pipe broke.

Bengaluru: At least there people were seriously injured after a GAIL pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses causing an explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout 7th sector. According to the reports, BWSSB was digging the road when the pipe broke.

The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalized.

You may like to read

#Breaking 3 people injured after a GAIL pipeline burst and gas leaked into a couple of houses causing an explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout sector 7. The incident took place around 9.30 am when BBWSB men were digging the ground.#Gailpipelineleak #Gasleak #bengalurugasleak pic.twitter.com/3cGBAo1X6W — India.com (@indiacom) March 16, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.