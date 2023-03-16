Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Leak in GAIL Pipeline Causes Explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout, 3 People Injured

Leak in GAIL Pipeline Causes Explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout, 3 People Injured

3 people seriously injured after a GAIL pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses causing an explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout 7th sector, BWSSB was digging the road when the pipe broke.

Updated: March 16, 2023 3:47 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Leak in GAIL Pipeline Causes Explosion in Bengaluru's HSR layout, 3 People Injured

Bengaluru: At least there people were seriously injured after a GAIL pipeline broke and gas leaked into a couple of houses causing an explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR layout 7th sector. According to the reports, BWSSB was digging the road when the pipe broke.

Also Read:

The leakage has been sealed at the moment and the injured have been hospitalized.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 16, 2023 3:38 PM IST

Updated Date: March 16, 2023 3:47 PM IST

More Stories