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Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlights Indias cultural power and tourism potential at WION World Pulse Summit in New Delhi

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlights India’s cultural power and tourism potential at WION World Pulse Summit in New Delhi

At WION World Pulse Summit, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted India’s cultural strength, tourism potential, and growing global influence through heritage, spirituality, and cultural diplomacy in a rapidly evolving world.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Speaking at the WION World Pulse Summit in Delhi on Thursday, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said India will emerge as a cultural superpower as the country’s civilisational roots and traditions will play a key role in shaping India’s identity on the global stage.

“Our country has always been a spiritual centre that unites people of the world. India is today not only politically and economically powerful, but also culturally,” Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told WION Editor-In-Chief Rahul Shivshankar.

India set to become Cultural Superpower: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

“In today’s fast-changing world, countries are becoming more connected with each other than ever before. At a time when we have achieved so much materialistically, we are searching for answers to more existential questions,” he added.

Stating that the country will continue to witness faster development, Shekhawat asserted that civilisational roots need not be compromised.

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Make India a Global Hub for Tourism

Addressing the summit earlier in the day, the Union minister announced plans to make India a global hub for cultural and wellness tourism. Highlighting India’s appeal as a tourism destination, he said, “Our history, our civilisation, our spirituality and also our modern experiences offer something for everyone.”

“We are taking many initiatives to improve tourism infrastructure and showcase India’s heritage to the world,” Shekhawat said.

India’s culture can help solve deeper crisis humanity faces

Speaking about India’s soft power, the minister said India has always remained connected to the rest of the world through ages-old traditions.

“A lot of countries around the world are dealing with a lot of internal conflicts. We, at the Ministry of Culture and Tourism are trying to push Indian culture forward and connect with the world not only at a business level but at a much deeper spiritual and philosophical level,” Shekhawat said. He added that India can help tackle the deeper crisis humanity is facing today through its philosophy and spiritualism.

“We offer the world balance,” he said.

India’s diversity will take it places

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told Rahul Shivshankar that India has a number of things that connect us with the rest of the world, be it the 136 languages spoken in the country or the festivals that we celebrate. India’s culture is all-encompassing, from our food, music, clothes to art and architecture. “Everything that we have is rooted in our philosophy,” he said.

India’s rise to superpower status

“So today India is not only going to be a voice but will emerge as the leading voice in the world, not only economically but culturally as well,” Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

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