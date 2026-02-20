Home

Galgotias University AI summit row reaches UP Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav’s party seeks investigation into Chinese Robodog claim

The Galgotias University robodog controversy reaches the UP Assembly as SP MLAs demand a probe into alleged misrepresentation at the AI Summit, sparking debate over credibility and accountability.

In another twist in the ongoing saga surrounding the incident that took place at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, opposition legislators in Uttar Pradesh’s Legislative Assembly have called for an investigation.

Taking offence to Galgotias University displaying a commercial off-the-shelf Unitree Go2 Robot Dog as their own development in technology during the summit’s expo, Samajwadi Party MLAs brought up the controversy during Zero Hour today.

At yesterday’s India AI Impact Summit 2026 event held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, one of Galgotias University’s representatives had showcased an off-the-shelf robot dog named ‘Orion’ while claiming it to be developed by its Centre of Excellence. Social media sleuths soon noticed the discrepancy and discovered that the dog-shaped robot was in fact a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 Robot which is sold commercially for research and educational purposes.

Following widespread criticism, organisers asked Galgotias University to leave its stall at the summit expo.

AAP MLAs Said Incident Has ‘Humiliated’ Uttar Pradesh

In response to what many perceived as false advertising of a development not made by an Indian entity during India’s flagship artificial intelligence event, members of the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) took the opportunity to criticize the Bharat Vikas Mandal (BVM) University in the UP Assembly today.

MLAs Sachin Yadav and Pankaj Malik spoke about the ‘incident’, saying that it was embarrassing for Uttar Pradesh as well as the entire nation, further demanding that the government launch an enquiry into the matter.

“We demand strict action against Galgotias University which humiliated Uttar Pradesh, India on an international level. Is our government sleeping?” Yadav questioned during his speech. He continued to allege that the university’s representative carelessly allowed the incident to occur.

The Speaker initially refused the request to allow a discussion on the issue under Rule 56 which cites “Any matter of urgent public importance” since neither the summit nor its venue was connected to the Uttar Pradesh state government.

MLAs Demand “Strict Action” Against University, Speaker Declines Discussion

Deputy Speaker Manju Sivach however allowed the discussion to go ahead under the category of calling-attention motion. University officials have since clarified that Professor Neha Singh, who presented the robot dog during the event, has not been suspended.

Professor Neha Singh’s Status At University Is Yet To Be Clarified

“We have taken cognisance of the issue and are conducting an enquiry. The teacher has not been suspended,” read a statement by Galgotias University. “The university apologises for the misunderstanding that has occurred,” they added.

