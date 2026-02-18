Who is Galgotias University’s Neha Singh, who landed in controversy over Chinese RoboDog fiasco at AI Summit 2026

Home

Who is Galgotias Universitys Neha Singh, who landed in controversy over Chinese RoboDog fiasco at AI Summit 2026

Galgotias University: The LinkedIn of professor Neha Singh shows the '#OPENTOWORK' frame, leaving everyone concerned.

Image: X @PTI (videograb) and LinkedIn - Neha Singh

Galgotias University: When the AI India Impact Summit 2026 is going on, there’s one university that is all over the internet. Its name is Galgotias University. It’s trending because of the fiasco over the Chinese RoboDog, which the institute’s assistant professor, Neha Singh, said was the innovation of Galgotias University. The internet was quick to call out the hypocrisy, and the university had to give an official statement that the professor was not well-informed and that the RoboDog had not been manufactured by the university. You can watch the viral video here.

VIDEO | Delhi: Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University responds to reports of the university being asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo, says, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did… pic.twitter.com/z5lOIzmDz1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

The assistant professor, Neha Singh, told PTI, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point is regarding the robot dog—we cannot claim that we manufactured it…”

Galgotias University’s Professor Neha Singh’s LinkedIn bio

The ‘About’ section of the Galgotias University’s professor read, “I have always believed that communication is more than just a skill — it is a force that shapes identity, builds confidence, and opens doors. With a natural flair for language, articulation, and stage presence, I have spent years helping individuals unlock their voice and express themselves with clarity and impact.”

She has also added, “What sets me apart is not just my command of language, but the ability to connect, inspire, and elevate others through it. I enjoy working with learners at various stages — guiding them to communicate with confidence, professionalism, and authenticity.”

Another thing on the professor’s LinkedIn has caught everyone’s attention. The profile of the assistant professor has an added ‘#OPENTOWORK’ frame as of February 18, which has sparked additional speculations as to whether the university has fired her. However, the experience section of the assistant professor reveals that she has been working with the Galgotias University for more than 2 years.

