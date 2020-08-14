New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind approved gallantry awards, including Shaurya Chakra to honour bravehearts of Indian armed forces on the eve of 74th Independence Day. Those from the Army who have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra are Lt.Col. Krishan Singh Rawat from the elite Special Forces, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey. The Shaurya Chakra is awarded for gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy . Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Twitter Releases Special Emoji to Honour the Indian Armed Forces

Besides, Kovind also approved Sena Medal (gallantry) to 60 Army personnel, Nao Sena Medal (gallantry) to four from the Navy and five Vayu Sena Medal (gallantry) for the Air Force. The president has also approved 19 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army personnel for their significant contributions in different military operations which include eight posthumous for 'Operation Meghdoot' and 'Operation Rakshak'.

Operation Meghdoot was launched in 1984 to secure control of the heights predominating the Siachen Glacier. It is, perhaps, the longest operation in modern military history. 'Operation Rakshak' is also an on-going counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Full list of bravehearts who will be conferred gallantry awards

(With agency inputs)