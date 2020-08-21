New Delhi: After banning Chinese apps and launching a massive crackdown against Chinese hawala network, the Centre is now looking at restricting academic associations between India and China, a Bloomberg report said. Also Read - India-China Talks: India Insists on Immediate Restoration of Situation as it Was Before May 5

The report said that like Pakistani businessmen, academics, now Chinese businessmen, academics, industry people will need prior security clearance for visas. The activities of India universities with tie-ups to Chinese institutions are likely to be drastically scaled down. Also Read - China Became More Aggressive During COVID-19, Deployed Troops Along LAC, Observes US

Several universities and their departments have MOUs with Chinese educational institutions. The Indian Institutes of Technology, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and several other universities have tie-ups with Chinese varsities. Also Read - 'Jab We Met': Amul Shares a Quirky Cartoon to Welcome the Arrival of Rafale Fighter Jets in India

With the exception of Mandarin language courses, tie-ups with Chinese institutions are likely to be discontinued, the report said.

In the aftermath of the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan valley, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, India banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, Helo etc.

The US and Australia have taken similar steps to limit China’s influence.