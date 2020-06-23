New Delhi: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday met soldiers who were injured in last Monday’s violent clash with the Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. The Army chief met the injured soldiers at Military Hospital in Leh, where he arrived on a two-day visit, earlier today, to take stock of security preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Also Read - Army Chief Naravane to Visit Ladakh to Discuss Ground Situation, Plan Next Move

“Army Chief General MM Naravane interacting with our gallant soldiers at Military Hospital, Leh during his two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh,” the Army said in a statement.

Notably, a total of 76 Indian soldiers were injured in the violent clash, four of whom suffered serious injuries. The four, the Army later said were ‘stable’, adding that the rest would resume duty soon.

However, the Army also suffered 20 casualties, including Colonel B Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, and 19 jawans. China, meanwhile, has not made public its death/injury figures as yet, though, according to reports, it has admitted to India that it lost two officers, including a Commanding Officer of its own.

The fatalities on the Chinese side, however, are said to be higher than those on the Indian side as soldiers of 16 Bihar, incensed at the killing of their CO, reportedly went on a ‘rampage’.

The fatalities on June 15 were the first deaths in an India-China border clash since 1975.