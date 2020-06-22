New Delhi: In an apparent reference to PM Modi’s statements on Ladakh ‘violent face-off’, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in a hard-hitting remarks reminded the government that “disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy”. Also Read - Day After 'Surender Modi' Jibe, Rahul Gandhi's Video Tribute to Ladakh Martyrs

Earlier on June 19, in his closing remarks at an all-party meeting on the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, PM Modi had said,”Neither has anyone intruded into Indian territory nor has anyone taken over any post.” Also Read - 'Vulgar Content' on OTT Platforms Responsible For Rising Crimes Against Women, Censorship Needed: Nitish to PM

“We, the Nation, lost twenty brave soldiers in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15th-16th, 2020.They laid down their lives in the ultimate act of sacrifice, valour and duty to our country. However, their sacrifice cannot be allowed to be in vain,” the former PM asserted in his statement.

Singh further ‘reminded’ his successor that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership. Furthermore, he stated that the truth cannot be suppressed by having pliant allies spout comforting but false statements.”

“At this moment, we stand at historic cross-roads. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our Nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests”, the former PM added.

Earlier on Sunday, veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the statement he made at the all-party meeting and then on the PMO’s clarification on the statement, demanding an explanation from him.

The grand old party had alleged that the Prime Minister has contradicted his own ministers. “It is clear that Prime Minister’s statement of June 19, 2020 is in contradiction of the statements made by the Defence Minister, Foreign Affairs Minister and Army Chief,” Sibal stated in a press conference yesterday.