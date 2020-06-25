New Delhi: Amid military-level talks to solve the border dispute with China in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday alleged that China has violated the mututal agreement that was signed between the two countries. Also Read - 'Worrying Situation, Monitering Closely': UK PM Boris Johnson on Galwan Valley Crisis

“The conduct of Chinese side along the LAC is reflective of complete disregard to existing agreements,” the MEA said. Also Read - India-China Standoff: Chinese Army Intensifying in Galwan Again? Here's a Report

Addressing a press conference, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said that China amassing large number of troops since early May. He said India also had to make counter deployment. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: India, China Should Strictly Respect, Observe LAC, Says MEA Hours After Beijing Calls New Delhi Important Neighbour

Saying that both sides deployed troops in large numbers in area after Galwan Valley clash, the MEA said that the continuation of current situation will further vitiate the atmosphere on the borders.

Refuting China’s allegation, Anurag Shrivastava, however, said that India never attempted to change status quo along Line of Actual Control.

On the other hand, China on Thursday said it was ready to work with India to properly deal with the border standoff while noting that “suspicion and friction” was a wrong path that goes against the fundamental aspirations of people of the two countries.

Talking to news agency PTI, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidon said India and China are able to properly manage their differences, and called upon New Delhi to avoid taking actions that may “complicate” the situation in eastern Ladakh.

He went on to add that at present, the overall situation in the China-India border areas is “stable and controllable.”

“We hope the Indian side meets the Chinese side halfway, avoids taking actions that may complicate the border situation and takes concrete actions to maintain stability in the border areas,” he said.

The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last six weeks, and the tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese ambassador said “mutual respect and support” is a sure way and meets the long-term interests of both countries, but at the same time, largely put the onus on India to ease tension in the region.