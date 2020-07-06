New Delhi: Hours after Beijing started pulling back its troops from the Galwan Valley, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said India is engaging with China through diplomatic and military channels to bring peace at the borders. Also Read - Galwan Clash: 'Will Never Bow Down to Any World Power', PM Modi After Meeting Injured Soldiers at Leh Hospital

However, he asserted that if there is no communication with that country, then the Sino-India border situation would be much worse.

The Foreign Secretary said this while talking about diplomacy in times of the COVID-19 pandemic at a webinar organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

The statement from the Foreign Secretary comes after the Chinese military on Monday began a limited pull-back from a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh.

He said that diplomacy is looking at a very changed scenario in terms of how statecraft and relations between countries work in the wake of the pandemic.

“Countries do need to communicate. You cannot stop communications because otherwise the other alternative is greater frictions, tensions and problems, and probably conflict also,” he said.

There are other diplomatic and military channels that India is engaging in, he said.

“So we are talking to them and if you stop talking then you can imagine what the consequences (would be). So diplomacy has adapted to this new situation and gone strongly digital,” Shringla added.

The development comes as the country is in a bitter standoff with China at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. In a major escalation of tension, over 20 soldiers of Indian Army were killed by the Chinese troops on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

In the wake of the face-off, a number of military-level talks have happened since a month to ease tension in the region. However, there was no visible sign of any end to the standoff.