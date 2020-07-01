New Delhi: A day after the military-level talks between the armies of both the countries remained inclusive, sources at the government told news agency PTI that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane will visit Ladakh on Friday to review the security situation there in view of the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control. Also Read - PM Modi Addressing Nation Highlights: ‘PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana to be Extended Till November-end’

Singh will also review India’s military preparedness in view of the bitter border standoff with the Chinese army in the region. Also Read - Chinese Apps Banned: What Will Happen to Installed Apps Now? Alternatives? FAQs Answered

During the visit, the Defence Minister is expected to hold high-level meetings with senior military leaders there in the region. Also Read - From TikTok to WeChat, UC Browser to Cam Scanner, Modi Govt Bans 59 Chinese Apps to 'Ensure Safety of Indian Cyberspace' | Full List of Banned Apps Here

The development comes days after 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a fatal altercation with the Chinese troops on June 15. On the other hand, the Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.

On Tuesday, militaries of both the countries held an over 10-hour Corps Commander-level talks to finalise modalities for the disengagement of troops from various standoff points in eastern Ladakh, and explored ways to ease tension in the region. However, the talks remained inconclusive and they are expected to meet more in the days to come.

During the talks on Tuesday, the Indian delegation conveyed concerns over China’s “new claim lines” in the region and demanded restoration of status quo ante as well as immediate withdrawal of Chinese troops from Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso and a number of other areas.

As per updates, the talks took place on the Indian side of Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Chushul sector in eastern Ladakh. The meeting began at 11 AM and was continuing beyond 9 PM.

Notably, this was the third corps commander-level meeting since the standoff began on May 5. In the previous two rounds of talks, the Indian side demanded immediate withdrawal of Chinese troops from various areas in the region.