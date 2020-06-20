New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level all-party meeting to discuss the six-week-long ongoing tensions between India and China at Galwan Valley and asserted that the Indian Army has “full freedom” to take any action it finds necessary. Also Read - BCCI to Review IPL Sponsorship With Chinese Companies Including Vivo, Other Deals Under Scanner After Galwan Clash

PM Modi said that sovereignty comes first, even though India seeks peace, and to protect the nation, "whatever our armed forces have to do… they will do."

The meeting was attended by top leaders including BJP president J P Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, BSP's Mayawati, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, DMK's M K Stalin, Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray besides Gandhi and Banerjee among others. However, the RJD, AIMIM, and AAP lashed out at the Prime Minister for not receiving invitations.

Notably, the unequivocal message by the Prime Minister came in the wake of reports that Chinese military has transgressed into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the de-facto border, in several areas of eastern Ladakh including Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley.

Here’s a roundup of everything PM Modi said at the meeting:

1. “Neither have they intruded into our border, nor has any post been taken over by them (China). 20 of our jawans were martyred, but those who dared Bharat Mata, they were taught a lesson,” the prime minister said in response to the political leaders at the meeting.

2. “Whether it is deployment, action, counter-action… air, land or sea, whatever our armed forces have to do to protect our country they will do,” he said.

3. PM Modi said that India’s armed forces have now reached the capability that “no one can eye even one inch of our land”. India’s armed forces have the capability to move into multiple sectors, even areas where not monitored earlier, he said, adding that the jawans are now capable of a befitting warning and reply.

4. “In the past few years, to protect our borders, we have given importance to infrastructure development to protect our borders. The requirements of our armed forces, be it fighter planes, advanced helicopters, missile defence systems, that too is being given importance,” he added.

5. India has never come under external pressure. Whatever is necessary for country’s protection will be expedited, he noted.

5. Reiterating the country’s faith and solidarity in its soldiers fighting at the borders, PM Modi said, “We have given our armed forces full freedom for taking any appropriate action necessary.”

6. “India wants peace and friendship, but upholding sovereignty is foremost,” he asserted.

7. Leaders of the political parties at the meeting hailed the bravery displayed by the armed forces in Ladakh and reposed faith in the leadership of the prime minister in this hour of need. They expressed commitment to stand united with the government, officials said.

8. Adding to the spirit, Home Minister Amit Shah said, “India is one when it comes to national security. All parties are proud of our armed forces, their valour and have full faith in them to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

9. The meeting today was enriched by the views of various esteemed leaders, he said. “It was a manifestation of PM Narendra Modi ’s commitment to take all political stakeholders along, when it comes to key matters involving India’s strategic interests,” Shah said.

10. The all-party meeting was convened after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh on Monday.