New Delhi: Nearly two months after China and India clashed in the Galwan valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers, Chinese ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, said in a Chinese embassy's magazine which is published in Delhi that the "onus" for the incident is not on China.

"If one analyses this incident carefully, it's quite clear that the onus is not on China. The Indian side crossed the LAC for provocation and attacked the Chinese border troops. The Indian forces seriously violated agreements on border issues between the two countries and severely violated basic norms governing international relations," The Indian Express quoted the Chinese envoy as saying.

He then went on to urge the Indian government to conduct a "thorough investigation" into the incident and hold the violators accountable. He added that India needed to "discipline its frontline troops".

“Urge India to conduct thorough investigation, hold violators accountable, strictly discipline frontline troops & immediately stop provocative acts to ensure such incidents won’t occur again,” the Chinese envoy wrote in the magazine.

Notably, Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a bitter standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The situation deteriorated after the June 15 Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed and an unconfirmed number of Chinese soldiers died.