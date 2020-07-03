New Delhi: ‘Our country has never bowed down and will never bow down to any world power’, asserted PM Modi after meeting soldiers who were injured in Galwan Valley Clash on June 15. Notably, PM Modi paid a surprised visit to the injured jawans at the military hospital in Leh, where they were undergoing treatment since the ‘violent face-off’ in eastern Ladakh that left 20 jawans martyred. Also Read - Rattled After PM Modi's Ladakh Visit, China Says 'No Party Should Engage in Any Action That May Escalate Situation'

“A message has gone to the world about the valour shown by you braves. The way you stood up to the powers, the world wishes to know who are these braves? What is their training? What is their sacrifice? World is analysing your bravery,” PM Modi boosted the morale of soldiers.

He added,"The braves who left us, they didn't depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations."