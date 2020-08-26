New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, has termed the Galwan clash an ”unfortunate incident”, adding, it is “brief moment from the perspective of history.” Sun Weidong asserted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India 70 years ago, bilateral relations have withstood tests and become more resilient. “It should not be disturbed by one thing at a time. In this new century, bilateral relations should continue to move forward instead of backward,” he said. Also Read - India-China Standoff: 'Military Options' Open to Tackle Chinese Transgressions if Talks Fail, Says CDS Bipin Rawat

"Not long ago, an unfortunate incident happened in the border areas that neither China nor India would like to see. Now we are working to handle it properly. It is a brief moment from the perspective of history," the Chinese Ambassador said while speaking at China-India youth webinar.

The Ambassador was convinced that China and India, two ancient civilizations, have the wisdom and ability to properly handle bilateral relations.

“China sees India as a partner instead of a rival, and an opportunity instead of a threat. We hope to put the boundary question at an appropriate place in bilateral relations, properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and push bilateral relations back on track at an early date,” the Ambassador said.

Sun Weidong said India and China “should live in peace and avoid conflicts.”

“No country can be isolated from the rest of the world and seek development on its own. We should not only adhere to self-reliance, but also stick to opening up to the outside world in line with the trend of globalization. Only in this way can we achieve better development,” he said.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far. While efforts are underway to resolve the ongoing border dispute, India has rejected the Chinese suggestion to disengage equidistantly from the Finger area in Eastern Ladakh.

(With agency inputs)