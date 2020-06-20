New Delhi: Amid efforts to de-escalate tensions at the India-China border in Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the Indian Air Force has reportedly flown in combat air patrols after information of Chinese incursions at multiple sites, an NDTV report stated. Also Read - China's Claims of Sovereignty 'Unacceptable': MEA Response on Galwan Valley Crisis

According to the report, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that the Air Force can fly “whatever is required” to respond to potential airspace incursion by the Chinese military’s fighter aircraft and that “includes combat air patrols when it is required”. Also Read - Ladakh Face-Off: Nepal Confident India, China Will Resolve Differences Through Peaceful Means

“I assure the nation that we are determined to deliver and will never let the sacrifice of the braves of Galwan go in vain… It should be very clear that we are well prepared and suitably deployed to respond to any contingency,” the Air Marshal Bhadauria said earlier today. Also Read - 'Lame Attempt to Obfuscate Truth': Congress Shoots Back at PMO Clarification on Galwan Valley

China has allegedly been building up its air footing on its side of the disputed region in Ladakh’s Line of Actual Control (LAC), including the Ngari base near the Pangong Lake, in Tibet.

Earlier on Friday, photos emerged on the internet of the Indian Air Force activity with Apache attack helicopters and the new MiG-29 fighter jets across the Leh-Ladakh skies. The IAF has also deployed its upgraded Chinook transport helicopters in the area, designed to carry M-777 artillery guns underslung beneath its fuselage, the NDTV report said.

Notably, tensions have escalated since last week when a violent clash between the Indian and Chinese Army, that costed India lives of 20 soldiers. China has also claimed several casualties, but refrained from mentioning the number.