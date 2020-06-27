New Delhi: Even as Sharad Pawar’s Maharashtra ally Congress alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “surrendered Indian territory” after Chinese aggression, the NCP leader on Saturday sided with the Centre saying that the Galwan valley incident cannot be immediately labelled as a failure of the Defence Minister, as Indian soldiers were alert during patrolling. Also Read - Goa Vibes in Maharashtra: Beach Shacks Similar to International Seaside Destinations Will Woo Tourists

He also said that the matters of national security should not be politicised. The former union minister said the entire episode is "sensitive" in nature. It was China which played the provocateur in Galwan valley, he said.

"Patrolling was on there," he said. "There was a fight, which means you were alert. Had you not been, you would not even have realised when they (Chinese troops) came and went," Pawar said. "Hence, I don't think it is right to make such an allegation at this juncture," he said.

Responding to the allegation raised by Rahul Gandhi, Pawar said one cannot forget that China captured around 45,000 sqkm of India’s land after the 1962 war.

“That land is still with China. I don’t know if they (China) have encroached on some area now again. But when I make an allegation, I should also see what had happened when I was there (in power). If such big land was encroached upon then, it cannot be ignored. It is a matter of national security and it should not be politicised is what I feel,” he said.

Pawar further hit out at the Centre over the rising prices of fuel, saying he had never seen the rates going up daily.

He noted the people are already in trouble and the economy is in crisis due to the extended lockdown.

The Centre should take decisions that will bring the economy back on track, he said.