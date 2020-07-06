New Delhi: Chinese and Indian troops have pulled back troops from the site of the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, where 20 soldiers were martyred in ‘violent face-off’ with PLA troops on June 15, government sources claimed on Monday. Also Read - India 'Very Responsible' Player in Global Fora, Can Galvanise Action as UNSC Member: UN Official

"Chinese Army has moved back tents, vehicles and troops by 1-2 km from locations where disengagement was agreed upon at Corps Commander level talks", Indian Army Sources said.

However, Chinese heavy armoured vehicles are still present in depth areas in Galwan river area. "Indian army monitoring the situation with caution", news agency ANI reported quoting sources.