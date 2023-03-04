Home

Game Changer For Farmers: Govt Clears Launch Of IFFCO’s Nano DAP Fertilizer; Check Price, Other Details Here

DAP will be sold at Rs 600 per bottle of 500 ml. One bottle will be equivalent to one bag of DAP, which currently costs Rs 1,350.

New Delhi: In a major boost to the farmers, IFFCO’s Nano Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP) has been approved by the Union Agriculture Ministry and notified in the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO). IFFCO MD U S Awasthi tweeted that IFFCO’s nano DAP has been approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and notified in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) based on its encouraging results. Fertilizer Control Order is the mother act that regulates the sale, pricing, distribution and other formalities of fertilizers in India.

Taking to twitter, Minister of Health and Family Welfare of India, Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Another Giant Leap For Indian Fertilizer & Krishi sectors! Nano DAP has been approved by @AgriGoI & notified in the Fertiliser Control Order. It will bring positive difference in the lives of our farmers & help in fulfilling PM @NarendraModi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Another Giant Leap For Indian Fertilizer & Krishi sectors! Nano DAP has been approved by @AgriGoI & notified in the Fertiliser Control Order. It will bring positive difference in the lives of our farmers & help in fulfilling PM @NarendraModi Ji’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. https://t.co/zys297ryRz — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 4, 2023

Commenting on this development, IFFCO MD Dr U S Awasthi said, “IFFCO Nano DAP is approved by the Ministry of Agriculture & notified in the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO) based on its encouraging results. IFFCO will manufacture Nano DAP, a game changer for Indian agriculture & economy”.

The plant is being set up at Paradeep, Kalol and Kandla and the production is set to be started from July this year. In the last three months, IFFCO MD Dr U S Awasthi had been giving hints of its arrival in various meetings.

IFFCO’s Nano DAP price

In December, Awasthi had said IFFCO would soon launch nano DAP at Rs 600 per 500 ml bottle, a move that would help India save foreign exchange and reduce government subsidy significantly. He announced that nano DAP will be sold at Rs 600 per bottle of 500 ml. One bottle will be equivalent to one bag of DAP, which currently costs Rs 1,350. In June 2021, IFFCO launched nano urea in liquid form as an alternative to conventional urea. It has also set up manufacturing plants to produce nano urea. There is no government subsidy on nano urea and it is being sold at Rs 240 per bottle. For conventional urea, the government provides a huge subsidy to ensure that the farmers get the soil nutrient at a reasonable price. The country’s domestic urea production is around 26 million tonnes, while the demand is about 35 million tonnes. The gap is met through imports. India also imports DAP and MoP (muriate of potash) in huge quantities to meet its domestic demand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.