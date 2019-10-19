New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the members of the creative and entertainment world on Saturday evening on ways to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The meeting took place at 7 PM in Lok Kalyan Marg of New Delhi.

Acknowledging the role of individuals in the entertainment sector, PM Modi, as quoted by news agency ANI said, “Several people from the world of films and television have been doing great work when it comes to popularising the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.” He also pointed out the necessity to harness the immense spirit of creativity for the nation.

Thanking the prime minister’s initiative, actor Shah Rukh Khan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for bringing us all together, that too for a cause such as this (Mahatma Gandhi). I feel we need to re-introduce Gandhi ji to India and the world.”

Office of the Prime Minister: PM Modi is interacting with members of the creative & entertainment world on ways to mark 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The interaction is being held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/7QI4P0Q2KH — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2019

Appreciating PM Modi’s effort to popularise the ideals of Bapu, actor Aamir Khan as quoted by news agency ANI said, “As creative people, there is much we can do. And, I assure the PM that we will do even more.”