New Delhi: To take moral responsibility for Congress' poor performance in the recently held assembly elections, the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to resign at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Sunday, NDTV reported quoting sources.

This will not be the first instance when Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would be offering to quit. After Congress's poor performance in 2014, both leaders had offered to quit, but the proposal was rejected by the CWC.

The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss the poll debacle in five States and the current political situation. The meeting will be held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office at 4 pm.

Congress G-23 leaders, who are members of the Congress Working Committee, are set to raise their demand for reforms in the party during the CWC meeting, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The party leaders are also expected to raise demand for internal elections of the party during the CWC meeting. After Rahul Gandhi resigned as party president in 2019, Congress has been unable to find a permanent replacement, with Sonia Gandhi acting as interim president since then.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

(With agency inputs)