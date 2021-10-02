New Delhi: On the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several senior leaders including Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid floral tributes to the father of the nation at Raj Ghat.Also Read - 5 Nutrition And Diet Tips Millennials Should Take From Mahatma Gandhi

Earlier on Saturday morning, PM Modi tweeted saying that Bapu's principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions.

"Tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. The life and ideals of Pujya Bapu will continue to inspire every generation of the country to walk on the path of duty. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions, " PM Modi said.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

Meanwhile, United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi saying that the world should heed his message of peace and usher in a new era of trust and tolerance.

“Hatred, division and conflict have had their day. It is time to usher in a new era of peace, trust and tolerance. On this International Day of Non-Violence – Gandhi’s birthday – let’s heed his message of peace, and commit to building a better future for all,” Guterres tweeted in is tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in ‘Swaraj’ (self-governance) and ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi’s birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.