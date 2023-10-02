Gandhi And His Women Associates: Leading Figures Who Worked With Mahatma Gandhi in the Indian Freedom Struggle

Mahatma Gandhi had many women disciples and followers who played significant roles in the Indian independence movement and his philosophy of non-violence.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Special: You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty — these were the famous words of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Nation. Mahatma Gandhi, born as an ordinary man, left an indelible mark on the world through his extraordinary deeds and his philosophy of non-violence. His unwavering commitment to freedom and peace sparked pivotal movements in both India and South Africa. Gandhi’s tireless efforts provided a powerful voice for change, reshaping the course of the history of 0ur beloved country – India.

Mahatma Gandhi had many women disciples and followers who played significant roles in the Indian independence movement and his philosophy of non-violence. In commemoration of Gandhi Jayanti, let’s honor the remarkable women who stood alongside Mahatma Gandhi throughout the Indian freedom struggle and were with him till his death.

Kasturba Gandhi: Kasturba, the wife of Indian Independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, was a staunch supporter of his principles. She actively participated in several movements and campaigns led by Gandhi and was quite often by his side during his struggles. She played an active role in India’s struggle for independence and faced multiple arrests due to her involvement in various freedom movements. From the year 1904 to 1914, she was active in the Phoenix Settlement near Durban, South Africa. She actively campaigned for many social and political causes, including promoting the use of khadi (hand-woven cloth), the removal of untouchability, and the abolition of child marriage. In 1942, Kasturba Gandhi was arrested along with her husband and other freedom fighters of the Indian National Congress during the Quit India Movement. During her time in prison, she continued to fight for women’s rights, leading hunger strikes and demanding better conditions for female prisoners.

Madeleine Slade: Madeleine Slade, also known as Miraben, was a British woman who left her homeland to live and work with Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Nation. Interestingly, she was given the name "Miraben" by Gandhi himself, in reference to Meera Bai, the devoted follower of Lord Krishna.

Madeleine Slade, also known as Miraben, was a British woman who left her homeland to live and work with Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the Nation. Interestingly, she was given the name “Miraben” by Gandhi himself, in reference to Meera Bai, the devoted follower of Lord Krishna. Sarojini Naidu : The famous Indian political activist and poet who earned the nickname the “Nightingale of India” by Gandhi, soon became a part of the national movement. Also, she became a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and his idea of swaraj (self-rule). She met Gandhi in 1914. She even joined Gandhi’s satyagraha movement of nonviolent resistance against British rule. She served as the first Governor of United Provinces, after India’s independence.

: The famous Indian political activist and poet who earned the nickname the “Nightingale of India” by Gandhi, soon became a part of the national movement. Also, she became a follower of Mahatma Gandhi and his idea of swaraj (self-rule). She met Gandhi in 1914. She even joined Gandhi’s satyagraha movement of nonviolent resistance against British rule. She served as the first Governor of United Provinces, after India’s independence. Sushila Nayar: Sushila Nayyar was an Indian medical professional and a dedicated lifelong disciple of Mahatma Gandhi. She was the younger sister of Pyarelal Nayyar, personal secretary to Gandhi. She also took part in the Quit India Movement, however, later was imprisoned.

Sushila Nayyar was an Indian medical professional and a dedicated lifelong disciple of Mahatma Gandhi. She was the younger sister of Pyarelal Nayyar, personal secretary to Gandhi. She also took part in the Quit India Movement, however, later was imprisoned. Usha Mehta: Usha Mehta was a Gandhian and freedom fighter who played a crucial role in underground radio broadcasts during the Quit India Movement. She used radio to spread Gandhi’s message and inspire the masses. She also participated in a protest march against the Simon Commission. Later, she emerged as a prominent proponent of Gandhian thought and philosophy.

Usha Mehta was a Gandhian and freedom fighter who played a crucial role in underground radio broadcasts during the Quit India Movement. She used radio to spread Gandhi’s message and inspire the masses. She also participated in a protest march against the Simon Commission. Later, she emerged as a prominent proponent of Gandhian thought and philosophy. Saraladevi Chowdharani: She was a political activist, who was influenced by Gandhi’s wisdom. He used to call her a great Shakti.

She was a political activist, who was influenced by Gandhi’s wisdom. He used to call her a great Shakti. Manuben: She was the prominent female disciple of Mahatma Gandhi. She was even regarded as one of the most trusted walking sticks of Mahatma Gandhi. Manuben was one of the two people who were with Gandhi when he was assassinated on January 30, 1948.

She was the prominent female disciple of Mahatma Gandhi. She was even regarded as one of the most trusted walking sticks of Mahatma Gandhi. Manuben was one of the two people who were with Gandhi when he was assassinated on January 30, 1948. Abhaben: Abhaben was the wife of Kanu Gandhi, the grandnephew and Indian photographer of Mahatma Gandhi. She was one of the companions with Gandhi at Birla House when Nathuram Godse shot him.

