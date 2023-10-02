live

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 LIVE: PM Modi, Political Leaders Pay Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Live Updates: Apart from cleanliness drive, various other national activities have been planned to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Monday. Stay tuned to this LIve Blog for latest updates.

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Live Updates: Nation Remembers Mahatma Gandhi on His Birth Anniversary

Gandhi Jayanti 2023 Live Updates: Various activities have been planned across the country to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti — the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. To promote solar energy in the state, the Yogi Adityanath government is going to organise ‘Har Ghar Solar Abhiyan’ in Lucknow and Varanasi Solar City for the entire month starting on October 2, marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In the meantime, the INDIA bloc will hold ‘Main Bhi Gandhi’ march in Mumbai to protest BJP’s ‘divisive politics’. The opposition INDIA bloc announced a march in Mumbai on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as well as Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, to protest against the BJP’s “divide and rule policy” and “divisive politics”. Along with this, the ruling BJD in Odisha will launch a ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’ from October 2 to October 11 to highlight the state government’s welfare programmes among people.

Trending Now

Gandhi Jayanti 2023: Check Live Updates Here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES