New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished India on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. "We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu's ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India," Modi said in a tweet. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital today.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a minute out on Twitter to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi, whose birth anniversary is being celebrated across the country today.

"I will not fear anyone in the world … I will not bow down to anyone's injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth," the Congress leader said, quoting Mahatma Gandhi. He ended the tweet with a #GandhiJayanti.

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi at Raj Ghat, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/T39dyy59zr — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2020

Further, President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. He said, “His message of truth, non-violence and love infuses harmony in society and paves the path to welfare of the world. He is a source of inspiration for humanity.”

Gandhi Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi who is popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi. The day is celebrated on October 2 every year and is officially declared a national holiday.

Mahatma Gandhi is known as the father of the nation. He played a significant role in the fight against Britishers and helped India gain its independence. He contributed to the freedom struggle of India through his non-violent ways and helped the nation get rid of age-old practices like untouchability too. His philosophy and Nobel work made him gain the title of ‘Mahatma’ which literally means ‘Great Soul’. His ideologies and philosophy made him popular around the world. On June 15, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to declare October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence.