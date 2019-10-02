New Delhi: The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to announce a ban on single-use plastic on October 2 in an attempt to make sure that India is devoid of single-use plastic by 2022. This is also a desperate attempt by the country to revive its rank from among the world’s most polluted.

Earlier, government officials had suggested that at least six out of all the single-use plastics will be banned from October 2019 onwards. “The ban will be comprehensive and will cover manufacturing, usage and import of such items,” the official was quoted by a report as saying. It must be noted that several states and cities in the country are already on track by not using single-use plastic.

PM Modi also reiterated his commitment to eliminate single-use plastic at the recent UNGA session by saying, “We will be undertaking a ‘padayatra’ on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and visit people in cities and villages and educate them about the ban on single-use plastic.”

In September, while addressing the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification held in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, PM Modi noted, “My government has announced that India will put an end to single-use plastic in the coming years. I believe the time has come for even the world to say good-bye to single-use plastic.”

Earlier last month, after inaugurating the Gujarat Garvi Bhawan at Akbar Road in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, PM Modi had said, “While tasting the cuisine of Gujarat, it must be remembered that we have to liberate the country from single-use plastic. I believe that in this mission too, Garvi Gujarat Sadan will become an example.”

In fact, during the Independence Day speech on August 15, the Prime Minister had already hinted on the announcement while urging citizens and government agencies to “take the first big step” on October 2 towards freeing the country of single-use plastic.

Meanwhile, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday will be celebrated with much fanfare across the country. The Indian Railways has already emblazoned large-sized photos of Gandhi in trains to mark his 150th birth anniversary.

After visiting the resting place of the Father of the Nation at Rajghat on October 2 at 7.20 AM, PM Modi will fly to Ahmedabad and visit the Sabarmati Ashram. He will also take part in a Swachh Bharat campaign on the same day, in remembrance of Gandhi and to uphold the ideal of cleanliness.