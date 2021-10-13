New Delhi: The controversy that erupted after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s ‘Gandhi-Savarkar’ comment seems far from over for now. After several politicians, including Asaduddin Owaisi and Sanjay Raut, gave their two cents on the issue, Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Veer Savarkar, has also jumped the bandwagon. “I don’t think Gandhi is the father of nation. Country like India cannot have one father of the nation, there are thousands who have been forgotten….,” Ranjit Savarkar said, speaking to news agency ANI.Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh: 8 BEST Buses Damaged, Markets Shut As Normal Life Hit; BJP Slams Uddhav Govt | 10 Points

For the uninitiated, let us inform that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that it was on Mahatma Gandhi’s request that Veer Savarkar wrote mercy petitions to the erstwhile British rulers after which some opposition leaders attacked the minister on Wednesday, alleging that he was “trying to rewrite history”. Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh Today Against Lakhimpur Violence: 8 BEST Buses Vandalised; BJP Slams Shiv Sena | Highlights

Watch Ranjit Savarkar’s video here:

#WATCH | "…I don't think Gandhi is the father of nation. Country like India cannot have one father of the nation, there are thousands who have been forgotten…," says Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Veer Savarkar on AIMIM's Asaduddin's Owaisi's Savarkar as father of nation remark pic.twitter.com/5vJ2oN5jVK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Reacting to Rajnath Singh’s speech, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi earlier alleged that the BJP will soon declare Savarkar as ‘the father of the nation’. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said: “They (BJP) are presenting distorted history. If this continues, they will remove Mahatma Gandhi and make Savarkar, who was accused of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi and was pronounced complicit in the inquiry of Justice Jeevan Lal Kapur, as the father of the nation.”

They are presenting distorted history. If this continues, they'll remove Mahatma Gandhi & make Savarkar the father of the nation, who was accused of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi & was pronounced complicit in the inquiry of Justice Jeevan Lal Kapur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi https://t.co/1aEsVMgZLC pic.twitter.com/ue2Q8Oxy3Z — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi shared on Twitter a letter by Gandhi on Jan 25, 1920 to Savarkar’s brother regarding a case, and accused the Union minister of giving a “twist” to what Gandhi wrote. The AIMIM leader also said the first petition Savarkar wrote was in 1911, just six months after getting to prison and Gandhi was then in South Africa. Savarkar wrote again in 1913/14 and Gandhi’s advice is from 1920, he added.

Sir @rajnathsingh you said that Savarkar’s grovelling mercy petitions were on Gandhi’s advise. 1. Here’s the letter to Savarkar from Gandhi. No mention of petition to British begging for leniency, mercy & promising to be a faithful servant of the crown. 1/n pic.twitter.com/5asdmBVqss — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2021

“Rajnath Singhji is amongst the few sober and dignified voices in Modi Sarkar. But he doesn’t seem to be free of the RSS habit of rewriting history. He has given a twist to what Gandhi actually wrote on Jan 25 1920. Here is that letter to Savarkar’s brother,” Ramesh said on Twitter while sharing the letter. “Rajnath Singh has clearly blown Gandhi’s letter of Jan 25 1920 out of context. Not surprising. This is par for the course for the BJP/RSS,” he said in another tweet.

Rajnath Singh has clearly blown Gandhi's letter of Jan 25 1920 out of context. Not surprising.

This is par for the course for the BJP/RSS https://t.co/t8QwgdGx5p — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 13, 2021

Jairam Ramesh’s comments were made in response to a historian and Savarkar’s biographer Vikram Sampath, who tweeted, “Some needless brouhaha about the statement by Rajnath Singh.”

