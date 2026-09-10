Gandhinagar construction site collapse: 15 workers rescued, 12 hospitalised; NDRF, SDRF deployed

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who was present at the accident site, said the hospital authorities had confirmed that all 12 admitted workers were safe. The accident took place at around 9 pm when the metal structure gave way during construction work at the site.

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Gandhinagar construction site collapse: 15 workers rescued, 12 hospitalised; NDRF, SDRF deployed (PTI)

Fifteen workers were rescued after a large metal slab collapsed at an under-construction site in Gandhinagar’s Kudasan area on Wednesday night. The rescue and debris-clearing operations was carried out throughout the night as a precaution to ensure that nobody was still trapped underneath. Of the 15 workers rescued, 12 were taken to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital for treatment. The remaining three workers, who did not sustain serious injuries, were discharged after receiving medical attention.

12 injured workers stable, none critical

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who was present at the accident site, said the hospital authorities had confirmed that all 12 admitted workers were safe. “According to the report received just five minutes ago from the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital Superintendent, all 12 individuals currently hospitalised are safe, and none are in critical condition,” he said.

The accident took place at around 9 pm when the metal structure gave way during construction work at the site.

Multiple teams involved in rescue operation

Following the collapse, several agencies were brought in to carry out the rescue and clearing operation. Teams from the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, district police, district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed at the spot.

Officials also brought heavy machinery and specialised equipment to remove the collapsed structure. This included concrete and metal cutters as well as cranes capable of lifting more than 300 tonnes.

Debris being cleared through the night

According to Sanghavi, the site manager and staffing supervisors told authorities that no worker was believed to be trapped under the collapsed structure.

However, officials decided to continue the operation as a precaution.

“The site manager and staffing supervisors have stated that no one remains trapped underneath. Nevertheless, as a safety precaution and to avoid taking any chances, senior administrative officers of the state are present on the ground,” Sanghavi said.

He added that rescue teams would work through the night and inspect the entire site carefully.

“We will continue the operation throughout the night as a precautionary measure. Our teams will thoroughly inspect every corner of the site,” he said.

Number of rescued workers rises to 15

Earlier, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya had said that five injured workers had been rescued and shifted to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

With the latest update from the authorities, the total number of rescued workers has increased to 15.

The administration is continuing to remove the collapsed metal structure and debris from the site while conducting a thorough search to make sure that no one remains trapped underneath.