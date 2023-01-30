Top Recommended Stories
Gandhinagar Court Convicts Asaram Bapu in Woman Disciple Rape Case
Gandhinagar court convicts Asaram Bapu in woman disciple rape case, reports PTI
A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Monday convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a woman disciple rape case. Sessions court judge DK Soni reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for Tuesday. The case was registered against Asaram in 2013
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.