Gandhinagar Court Convicts Asaram Bapu in Woman Disciple Rape Case

A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Monday convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a woman disciple rape case. Sessions court judge DK Soni reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for Tuesday. The case was registered against Asaram in 2013