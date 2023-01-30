Gandhinagar Court Convicts Asaram Bapu in Woman Disciple Rape Case

  • Home
Updated: January 30, 2023 6:24 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

A court in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on Monday convicted self-styled godman Asaram Bapu in a woman disciple rape case. Sessions court judge DK Soni reserved its order on the quantum of sentence for Tuesday. The case was registered against Asaram in 2013

Published Date: January 30, 2023 6:15 PM IST

Updated Date: January 30, 2023 6:24 PM IST