Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2021 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway for Gandhinagar municipal corporation in Gujarat, which had gone for a poll on October 3. These polls have been held after the ruling BJP removed Vijay Rupani from the chief minister's post and gave Bhupendra Patel charge of the top seat recently. It is being seen as a litmus test for the party's abrupt and surprising decision to change the entire government, as it had registered a thumping win in the local bodies polls held in February. The fight is a three-cornered one with the AAP putting in a concerted effort apart from traditional rivals BJP and Congress.

Gujarat: Counting of votes for Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation elections underway at a centre in the city pic.twitter.com/7I1omQ0Kbj — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

11:28 AM: BJP has registered victory on 15 seats, Congress 1.

11:09 AM: BJP candidates are leading on all seats in GMC wards 9 and 5.

11:07 AM: Rupasibhai Bhagora, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate has won bye-election of Taluka panchayat, Ward number 22 Ubsal in Bhiloda of Aravalli district, Indian Express reported.

11:03 AM: BJP wins 5 seats, Congress retains Shivrajpur

10:46 AM: The Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 13 seats, Congress seven and the Aam Aadmi Party in two seats.

10:30 AM: For by-elections to 43 seats in taluka panchayats, 123 candidates contested, including 43 from BJP and Congress, and 28 from AAP.

10:00 AM: As many as 24 candidates contested eight seats vacant in district panchayat bodies, with BJP and Congress fighting from all eight and AAP seven.

09:30 AM: For 78 seats in three municipalities, 205 candidates were in the fray, including 78 from BJP, 72 from Congress, and 52 from AAP.

09:00 AM: Counting of votes begins. A total of 161 candidates contested in Gandhinagar, with the BJP and Congress fighting from all 44 seats and the AAP from 40.