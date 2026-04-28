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Gandhinagar Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins, check latest updates here

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Gandhinagar Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins, check latest updates here

This time, the key players include the ruling BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Apart from these, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also contested multiple seats.

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Gandhinagar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Gandhinagar Municipal Election 2026 has commenced. According to the Election Commission report, 55.1 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Gujarat municipal corporations. Experts are of the opinion that the outcome of this election will set the tone and tempo for next year’s assembly elections. The report from EC further adds that the district panchayats and taluka panchayats recorded at 65.53 per cent, 66.64 per cent, and 67.26 per cent, respectively.

This time, the key players include the ruling BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Apart from these, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also contested multiple seats. Former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer M L Ninama, ex-radio jockey Abha Desai, and former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani were some of the notable candidates.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Local Body election results: BJP, AAP, Congress in fight to win crucial civic polls ahead of 2027 Assembly elections

Here are some of the key details:

As many as 9,200 seats across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats went to the polls on Sunday.

Over 4.18 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

Among the urban bodies, Gandhidham Municipal Corporation in Kutch district recorded the lowest voter percentage at 46.03 per cent

Vapi in Valsad district clocked the highest turnout at 72.29 per cent.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation recorded a turnout of 51.81 per cent.

Nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, and Surendranagar, voted for the first time.

Also Read: Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins, check latest updates here

Gandhinagar Municipal Election Results 2026 Live:

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