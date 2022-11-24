Gandhinagar North Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP Be Able To Retain This Prestigious Seat?

Gandhinagar North

Gandhinagar North is one of the 183 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. The seat is part of Gandhinagar district. The seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation after division of erstwhile Gandhinagar seat and was numbered as 36-Gandhinagar North.

In 2017, Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Govindji Hiraji Solanki of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 11538 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Amit Shah won from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 557014 votes by defeating Dr. C. J. Chavda of the Indian National Congress.

Key Candidates:

Virendrasinh Mafatsinh Vaghela (Congress)

Mukesh Patel (AAP)

Ritaben Thakor (BJP)

ANDHINAGAR NORTH ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Thakor Shambhuji Chelaji BJP Winner 107,480 49.86% 11,538 Govindji Hiraji Solanki INC Runner Up 95,942 44.51% None Of The Above None of the Above 3rd 4,615 2.14% Jadugar Piyushbhai Chaturbhai BSP 4th 2,761 1.28% Sureshkumar Dhanjibhai Shastri IND 5th 1,284 0.60%

: As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the elections to the 182-member Assembly would be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and a total of 1,621 candidates are contesting for next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections after the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations got over.

Number of constituencies

In total, Gujarat has 182 assembly seats out of these 13 are reserved for SCs and 27 for STs. The highest number of seats is Central Gujarat (61), followed by Saurashtra-Kutch (54), South Gujarat (35) and North Gujarat (32).

Electorates and polling booths

As per the updates from the EC, the total number of electors is 4,91,17,308. Out of these, 4,90,89,765 are general voters while 27,943 are service voters. The EC said this time it will set up 51,782 polling booths, 3.29 per cent more than what was in the last election held in 2017.

Key contesting parties

The main battle in this election is expected to be between the ruling BJP and the Congress. However, the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) aggressive campaign is likely to make it a trilateral contest. Apart from these three parties, five more parties are in the fray such as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC).