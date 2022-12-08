live

Gujarat Elections Result: Check Winners’ List For Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:12 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE
Gujarat Election Result 2022: The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8.

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: The results of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election will be declared on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for its seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. This time, the electoral battle in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

There are a total of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly and a party needs to win at least 92 seats to form a government in the state. The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. According to the Zee News-BARCA exit poll on Gujarat Elections 2022, BJP, the saffron camp is projected to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. Meanwhile, Congress will take 45-60, and AAP 1-5 seats.

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check Name Of the Candidates HERE

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCYCONGRESSAAPBJPWinner’s List
Gandhinagar North

VIRENDRASINH MAFAJI VAGHELA (AJITSINH-VASAN)

PATEL MUKESHBHAI KARSHANBHAI

RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL

RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL
Mansa

BABUSINHJI MOHANSINHJI THAKOR

BHASKARBHAI BABUBHAI PATEL

JAYANTIBHAI SOMABHAI PATEL (J.S. PATEL)

JAYANTIBHAI SOMABHAI PATEL (J.S. PATEL)
Kalol (Gandhinagar)PRABHATSINH PRATAPSINH CHAUHAN FATESINH VAKHATSINH CHAUHAN FATESINH VAKHATSINH CHAUHAN
Viramgam

BHARWAD LAKHABHAI BHIKHABHAI

AMARSINH ANADAJI THAKOR

 

PATEL HARDIK BHARATBHAI

PATEL HARDIK BHARATBHAI
Sanand

PATEL RAMESHBHAI BALABHAI

KULDIPSINH DILIPSINH VAGHELA

KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL

KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL

Live Updates

  • 5:39 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for Staying with us.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: On Kalol seat, FATESINH VAKHATSINH CHAUHAN of Bharatiya Janata Party Has won the election by defeating PRABHATSINH PRATAPSINH CHAUHAN of Indian National Congress by a huge margin of 112506.

  • 5:35 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: On Mansa seat, JAYANTIBHAI SOMABHAI PATEL (J.S. PATEL) of Bharatiya Janata Party Has won the election by defeating BABUSINHJI MOHANSINHJI THAKOR of Indian National Congress by a huge margin of 39266.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: On Sanand seat, KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL of Bharatiya Janata Party Has won the election by defeating PATEL RAMESHBHAI BALABHAI of Indian National Congress by a huge margin of 35369.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: On Sanand seat, KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL of Bharatiya Janata Party lead against PATEL RAMESHBHAI BALABHAI of Indian National Congress by a huge margin of 35168.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: On Kalol seat, FATESINH VAKHATSINH CHAUHAN of Bharatiya Janata Party lead by a huge margin of 93632 against PRABHATSINH PRATAPSINH CHAUHAN of Indian National Congress.

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: ON Mansa seat, JAYANTIBHAI SOMABHAI PATEL of Bharatiya Janata Party won by margin of 39266 against BABUSINHJI MOHANSINHJI THAKOR of Indian National Congress.

  • 4:39 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: On Viramgam seat, PATEL HARDIK BHARATBHAI of Bharatiya Janata Party won against AMARSINH ANADAJI THAKOR of Aam Aadmi Party by 51707.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: On Gandhinagar North seat, BJP’s RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL won by a margin of 26111 votes against VIRENDRASINH MAFAJI VAGHELA of Indian National Congress.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: BJP’s Ritaben Patel is in the lead on Gandhinagar North seat. The count is now 79635.

    BJP – 157, INC – 16, AAP -4, OTH – 4

Published Date: December 8, 2022 4:48 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:12 PM IST