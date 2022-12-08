live

Gujarat Elections Result: Check Winners’ List For Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand

Gujarat Election Result 2022: The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8.

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: The results of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election will be declared on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for its seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. This time, the electoral battle in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.

There are a total of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly and a party needs to win at least 92 seats to form a government in the state. The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. According to the Zee News-BARCA exit poll on Gujarat Elections 2022, BJP, the saffron camp is projected to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. Meanwhile, Congress will take 45-60, and AAP 1-5 seats.

LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check Name Of the Candidates HERE

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY CONGRESS AAP BJP Winner’s List Gandhinagar North VIRENDRASINH MAFAJI VAGHELA (AJITSINH-VASAN) PATEL MUKESHBHAI KARSHANBHAI RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL Mansa BABUSINHJI MOHANSINHJI THAKOR BHASKARBHAI BABUBHAI PATEL JAYANTIBHAI SOMABHAI PATEL (J.S. PATEL) JAYANTIBHAI SOMABHAI PATEL (J.S. PATEL) Kalol (Gandhinagar) PRABHATSINH PRATAPSINH CHAUHAN FATESINH VAKHATSINH CHAUHAN FATESINH VAKHATSINH CHAUHAN Viramgam BHARWAD LAKHABHAI BHIKHABHAI AMARSINH ANADAJI THAKOR PATEL HARDIK BHARATBHAI PATEL HARDIK BHARATBHAI Sanand PATEL RAMESHBHAI BALABHAI KULDIPSINH DILIPSINH VAGHELA KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL

