Gujarat Elections Result: Check Winners’ List For Gandhinagar North, Mansa, Kalol, Viramgam, Sanand
LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: The results of the 2022 Gujarat Assembly election will be declared on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming for its seventh consecutive victory in Gujarat, a state the party has ruled since 1995. This time, the electoral battle in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will see a triangular contest between the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party.
There are a total of 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly and a party needs to win at least 92 seats to form a government in the state. The counting of votes will start at 8:00 AM on Thursday, December 8. The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. According to the Zee News-BARCA exit poll on Gujarat Elections 2022, BJP, the saffron camp is projected to win a record number of seats (110-125) out of 182 seats. Meanwhile, Congress will take 45-60, and AAP 1-5 seats.
LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Check Name Of the Candidates HERE
|NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY
|CONGRESS
|AAP
|BJP
|Winner’s List
|Gandhinagar North
VIRENDRASINH MAFAJI VAGHELA (AJITSINH-VASAN)
PATEL MUKESHBHAI KARSHANBHAI
RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL
|RITABEN KETANKUMAR PATEL
|Mansa
BABUSINHJI MOHANSINHJI THAKOR
BHASKARBHAI BABUBHAI PATEL
JAYANTIBHAI SOMABHAI PATEL (J.S. PATEL)
|JAYANTIBHAI SOMABHAI PATEL (J.S. PATEL)
|Kalol (Gandhinagar)
|PRABHATSINH PRATAPSINH CHAUHAN
|FATESINH VAKHATSINH CHAUHAN
|FATESINH VAKHATSINH CHAUHAN
|Viramgam
BHARWAD LAKHABHAI BHIKHABHAI
AMARSINH ANADAJI THAKOR
|
PATEL HARDIK BHARATBHAI
|PATEL HARDIK BHARATBHAI
|Sanand
PATEL RAMESHBHAI BALABHAI
KULDIPSINH DILIPSINH VAGHELA
KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL
|KANUBHAI KARAMSHIBHAI PATEL
