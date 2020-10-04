New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday drove to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim who died following the reported gangrape by four upper-caste men. The duo declared they will fight till the justice is delivered to the Dalit woman. Also Read - 'Give Some Sanskaar To Their Sons'! Bollywood Actors Hits Out at BJP MLA For His Remarks on Hathras Rape Case

We will fight against injustice, and fight till justice is done, Priyanka Gandhi told reporters after the meeting that lasted about 45 minutes. Rahul Gandhi said no power can stifle the voice of the family.

Priyanka Gandhi also listed their demands which included a judicial inquiry through the Supreme Court and suspension of the district magistrate.

“Questions of Hathras victim’s family — 1. A judicial probe be conducted through the Supreme Court. 2. Hathras DM be suspended and not given a big post. Why our daughter’s body was burnt using petrol without our permission. “4. Why we are being repeatedly misled and threatened. 5. We brought ‘flowers’ from the funeral pyre, but how do we believe that this dead body is that of our daughter?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi after her visit to the victim’s family.

Rahul Gandhi said, “I met the Hathras victim’s family and understood their pain. I assured them that we are standing with them in this difficult time and will provide all help in getting justice for them.”

“The UP government will not be able to act in an arbitrary way as the whole country is standing for ensuring justice to the daughter of the country,” he said in the tweet in Hindi.

K C Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mukul Wasnik also accompanied the Gandhis on the visit.

The 19-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped on September 14 in an assault by four men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital last Tuesday.

High Drama at Delhi-UP Border

While heading to Hathras, high drama unfolded in the national capital. There was heavy police deployment on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border with barricades on Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway and scores of policemen deployed.

As swarms of Congress workers and others jostled with each other amid loud honking, slogans and Congress flags fluttering in the air, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police finally allowed five people, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, to go to Hathras.

Congress workers — some who described what happened as “brutal repression” — claimed police used batons to disperse the crowd.

Priyanka Gandhi Rescues Party Workers

A video also did the rounds on social media in which Priyanka Gandhi was seen coming to the rescue of party workers coming in between them and baton-armed police.

Several Congress leaders also slammed the UP government for showing disrespect to a woman and they tagged a photograph in which a policeman is purportedly seen grabbing Priyanka Gandhi’s kurta.

A video targeting the Congress also surfaced on social media in which people were purportedly heard laughing in the car as Priyanka Gandhi drove a silver Innova with Rahul Gandhi by her side and some people on the back seat.

Both the Congress leaders were detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday while they were going to meet the family of the Hathras rape victim.

