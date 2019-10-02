New Delhi: Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a four-month nationwide drive by the party to recount Gandhiji’s principles and ideals.

“Gandhi Ji’s satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non-violence to the world,” Shah said addressing a gathering in Shalimar Bagh in Delhi.

“BJP leaders and workers are going to march 150 kilometres to propagate Gandhiji’s principles to all the people,” he added talking.

Stressing on the need for cleanliness in India while highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for a Clean India by 2019, the Home Minister also said that the BJP government has already taken several initiatives to promote cleanliness and greenery, and it will keep raising awareness toward the same.

“I urge each and every citizen of India to ensure that today, the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, takes us an inch closer towards development,” he said.

Notably, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Modi government has implemented two major reforms as part of the Swachh Bharat mission, including open defecation-free country and a nationwide ban on single-use plastic.

There will also be a special programme to announce the country open defecation-free at the riverfront in Gujarat at 7 PM. The event is expected to be attended by nearly 20,000 sarpanches from the state.

Meanwhile, as BJP workers march in their Sankalp Yatra, the Congress has announced a Padyatra (on-foot march) led by General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow.